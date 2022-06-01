LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a commercial robbery near Decatur and Oakey.

Police say the man pulled a handgun on an employee at a bar in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 19. The man then demanded money from the victim.

The suspect is described as a Black male adult, thin build, and is about 5’7 to 5’9 in height.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.