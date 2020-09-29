Police looking for additional victims after suspect charged with sexual assault

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking victims of sexual assault to come forward as they continue to investigate a 39-year-old man who was arrested in June.

Saman Sedaghat, aka “Sammy,” was taken into custody on June 25 in connection with a reported sexual assault. Sedaghat contacted his victim through social media prior to meeting up with her.

Sedaghat is charged with two counts each of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and first degree kidnapping. He is also charged with battery with intent to commis sexual assault to assist or promote a criminal gang, according to Las Vegas Justice Court documents.

Sedaghat is currently free on bond.

This investigation has been ongoing, and detectives now believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Sedaghat or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com