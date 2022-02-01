Police looking for 4 suspects in connection with numerous retail thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for four male suspects who they say are responsible for numerous thefts at a downtown retail store.

Metro Police have released images captured on surveillance cameras in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects.

The suspects are described as:

White male adult, approximately 5’10, approximately 180 pounds, gray long sleeve shirt, gray pants, black gaitor mask and black hat.

White male adult, approximately 5’6, approximately 180 pounds, camouflage jacket, gray pants, and black

Hispanic male adult, approximately 5’11, approximately 280 pounds, black hoodie, black pants, black beanie and black mask.

White male adult, approximately 5’6, approximately 180 pounds, camouflage jacket, gray pants, and black hat.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.