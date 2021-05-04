Police looking for 3 suspects involved in April 27 robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police need the public’s help looking for three suspects involved in a robbery last week.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 27, just after 1 p.m. at a business in the 6900 block of Westcliff Drive, near the intersection with Rainbow Boulevard. The address lists a bank, but police did not specify the type of business.

Police say three suspects ran up to an employee and forced him to give them money. The suspects grabbed it and ran in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One of the suspects was armed with a weapon, according to the department.

The suspects were described by police as:

Suspect #1: Black man, age 20-25, 5’10 to 6’3, black hoodie, black gloves, black pants, black shoes, wearing a COIVD-19 mask, armed with a weapon

Suspect #2: Black man, age 20-25, 5’10 to 6’, dread locks, black hoodie, blue jean pants, white gloves, white shoes, wearing a COVID-19 mask

Suspect #3: Black man, age 20-25, 5’10 to 6’, dread locks, white hoodie, black pants, black gloves, white shoes, wearing a COVID-19 mask

The following pictures were provided by LVMPD:

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.