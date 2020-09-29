Police looking for 3 men suspected in a string of business robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have released surveillance photos of three men who are suspected in a string of armed robberies targeting local businesses.

The robberies have taken place during the month of September in the southeast part of the Las Vegas valley.

According to Metro Police, the suspects enter a business, pull out a gun and demand money from the register.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect # 1: Black male adult, approximately 5’10”, 190 pounds, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black bandana style mask.

Suspect #2: Black male adult, wearing a gray and black hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a mask.

Suspect # 3: Black male adult, wearing a black jacket, black pants and red shoes, wearing a mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.