Police looking for 2 suspects involved in robbery at business near Lake Mead, Buffalo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking the public for assistance identifying two suspects involved in a robbery in the west valley on Aug. 9.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at a business near Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive. Police say the two suspects approached the victim and demanded that he step back while they stole money.

The suspects are described by police as:

Suspect #1 (pictured): Black man with a medium build 5’10”-6’0” short mustache/goatee seen wearing a black hoodie with red lining, dark pants and dark shoes

Suspect #2 (not pictured): Black man with a medium build 5’10”-6’0” seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark gloves, dark pants with white markings or rips in fabric and white shoes



Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.