Police looking for 2 suspects in overnight robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for two suspects who pulled guns on a man sitting in his car in a southeast Las Vegas neighborhood.

The incident was reported shortly after midnight in the 4800 block of Fairfax Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. According to police, the suspects, who were on foot, approached the victim. One suspect opened the car’s passenger door and got into the vehicle, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The second suspect approached the driver’s side of the car and pointed a gun at the victim.

Police said, the victim sped off with the one suspect in the vehicle while the second suspect fired shots at the car. The suspect in the car pulled the emergency brake and demanded the victim stop the vehicle. The victim stopped the car, jumped out and ran to a nearby home where he called police.

Police said the two suspects rummaged through the victim’s car before leaving the area.