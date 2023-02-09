LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley.

The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and were robbed in the past week. Two of the suspects entered the businesses while a third is believed to be the getaway driver, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.

Police released the following descriptions and photos:

Suspect 1: White male adult, 20s, thin build, 5’10”, has a tattoo(s) beneath his eye.

Suspect 2: Black male adult, 20s, thin build, 5’7″-5’9″, has an afro.

Suspect 3: No description, believed to be involved as a driver.

Image of two robbery suspects. (Credit: LVMPD)

Image of suspect #1. (Credit: LVMPD)

Image of Suspect #2. (Credit: LVMPD)

Image of Suspect #3. (Credit: LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward