Police looking for 2 Pahrump suspects in kidnapping case involving months of captivity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for two Pahrump suspects in the kidnapping of woman in Las Vegas in March. The woman, who was forced to perform manual labor, was rescued on Jan. 1, 2021 in Nye County.

“During her confinement, the victim was forced to perform manual labor and if she refused, she was battered,” according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects are identified as 49-year-old Keith Holman, and 36-year-old Kristin Pfaff and are wanted for kidnapping and false imprisonment.

On Friday, officers were alerted to the missing woman’s whereabouts by a phone call from her mother who said her daughter had messaged her on Facebook.

The woman was able to identify the building in which she was being held and deputies from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office were able to find the address and rescue her.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation reveals Holman sexually assaulted the woman in 2018 and was then kidnapped her in March 2020. She was taken to Pahrump and hidden in a building that had barred windows and steel doors and barricades blocking the doors. The building was surrounded by cameras and motion sensors.

The suspects are known to frequently travel between Las Vegas and Pahrump and would leave the woman locked in the home with little food for days at a time.

Both suspects are facing charges of second degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, involuntary servitude and conspiracy. Holman also faces an additional charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 751-7000 or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nc.us.