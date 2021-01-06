Police looking for 17-year-old girl last seen in Boulder City

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen on New Year’s Day. 17-year-old Ayress Johnson-Mitchell was last seen leaving St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City on January 1.

Johnson-Mitchell was headed to the Galleria Mall in Henderson. It is believed she is in the Las Vegas area.

Johnson-Mitchell is 22 weeks pregnant and has lost weight since the photo shown above.

She was last seen wearing brown-rimmed glasses, a black zipper jacket, grey jogging shoes and a light blue long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information about Johnson-Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Boulder City Police Department