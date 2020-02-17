Police look for suspect involved in northeast valley robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is looking for the suspect involved in a robbery at a northeast valley convenience store. It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night at the 7-11 on Nellis and North Las Vegas Boulevards.

Metro says the suspect went to the front counter, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register(s).

During the robbery, police report the suspect fired one shot inside the business, but no one was injured.

After getting the money, the suspect went out the front door and was last seen on foot heading northbound.

Police describe the suspect as an unknown age black male, thin build, wearing all black clothing and a red bandana covering his face.

This is an ongoing investigation.