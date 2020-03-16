Police look for suspect involved in armed robbery in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a robbery suspect they say robbed a business in the south valley on Friday, March 13.

The robbery happened just after 8 p.m. at a business near South Maryland Parkway and East Pyle Avenue. According to Metro, the suspect showed a handgun to the victim, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 30’s. He is about 6’1″ to 6’3″ with a medium build. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray and black long sleeve flannel shirt over a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Picture of robbery suspect. Courtesy: LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Any tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.