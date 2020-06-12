Police look for more victims of sexual assault suspect arrested Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are seeking information from the public about possible victims of a suspect who was arrested on sexual assault charges.

Gregory Cameron, 30, was arrested Thursday. Las Vegas police say he had frequent contact with customers inside their homes as an employee of End 2 End Technologies, a company that performed installations and repairs for Cox Communications.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Cameron or has information about his crimes should contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.