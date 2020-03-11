Police look for Boulder City runaway missing teen

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Boulder City Police need the public’s help as they search for a teen runaway. He was last seen on February 3.

Nicholas Patterson is 16-years-old, 6’1” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, police say Patterson was working at American Polishing and Plating in Henderson. He is a student at Boulder City High School.

Police say Nicholas Patterson has family in the Las Vegas valley.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Boulder City Police Department at (702) 293-9224.