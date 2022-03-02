LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have released new information on a crash involving a 29-year-old woman from Las Vegas who was hit and killed along Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

The crash happened on Friday, February, 18, at approximately 9:45 p.m.

According to police, a Ford Explorer was driving north on Boulder Highway north of East of Russell Road in the left travel lane when a woman was seen in the roadway outside of a marked or unmarked crosswalk.

The driver of the Ford then struck the woman and knocked her to the ground.

The woman was taken to Sunrise hospital due to her injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

LVMPD Collision Investigation Section did not respond to the collision, instead, the preliminary investigation was done by a traffic officer.

On March 2, LVMPD Collision Investigation Section has notified the Clark County Coroner’s Office that the woman had died from her injuries.

The woman who was killed has not been identified at this time.

Her death marks the 23 traffic-related collision in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.