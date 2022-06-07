LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing at least $100,000 from a man she told police said wanted to “take care” of her.

The victim told police that he believed Sarah Richards drugged him on June 4 at a Las Vegas Strip hotel and stole his Patek Philippe wristwatch, valued at around $100,000.

The victim said Richards approached him at a bar in the hotel and the two agreed to go to his hotel room, where Richards then said she needed “help with money.”

The victim said he asked hotel security to help him open the safe in his room, after which he gave her $1,000 from it. He told police he woke up hours later with his watch missing from his wrist.

The next day, Richards began speaking with an undercover Metro officer at a different Strip property when she began telling him about prostitution. She was later arrested for prostitution-related charges, an arrest report said.

Richards had prior prostitution-related arrests and had two outstanding warrants for soliciting prostitution, a records check showed.

After she was arrested, Richards told police that the victim paid her “a couple thousand.”

Richards was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of burglary and grand larceny over $100,000.

Forensic results from the hotel room were still pending, the report said.