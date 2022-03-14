LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of using a child as a shield as he and the boy exited a hotel room, yelling at police officers to drop their weapons.

John Mosz, 42, a six-time registered felon, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse or neglect, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police were called to the Virgin Hotel around 7:45 p.m. on March 5 for a man, later identified as Mosz, who had shown a gun to hotel security officers and who had retreated to a guest room, an arrest report said.

Police learned Mosz had recently checked in to the hotel and had gone upstairs with a child.

Metro officers attempted to contact Mosz in the room, but he kept hanging up his phone of did not respond to commands for a half-hour, police said.

At about 11:30 p.m., Mosz, wearing a motorcycle helmet, opened the door with the child, who was also wearing a helmet, in front of him.

Police said Mosz was using the child “as a shield” while he and the child yelled “at officers to put their weapons away,” the report said.

Mosz was then taken into custody. While officers were taking him into custody, Mosz pulled out a knife from his waistband, police said. An officer was able to knock the knife out of his hand.

Mosz banged his head and was uncooperative while being transferred to jail, police said.

Police determined the firearm involved was a ghost gun and had no serial number.

A judge set bail at $50,000. Mosz remained in custody was of Monday.