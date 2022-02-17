A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting a family member in what police called an attempted murder after she reportedly told him to get a job. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of shooting a family member in what police called an attempted murder after she reportedly told him to get a job.

Police arrested Giovanni Vorish, 21, at a homeless shelter earlier this week.

Police said Vorish shot the victim at an apartment near Rancho and Vegas drives on Dec. 28. The victim was shot in the face and in the hand, police said.

A witness told police the pair was arguing “about the cable television not working,” police wrote in an arrest report. In addition, the witness told police the victim “told Giovanni to get a job, because he is currently unemployed.”

Vorish then began punching the victim, eventually firing two shots at her while standing over her, police said.

Police could not find Vorish in a car he left the area with after the shooting.

On Tuesday, police located Vorish. He faces charges of attempted murder, battery, discharging a gun without a structure and child abuse or neglect.

He was being held Thursday without bail.