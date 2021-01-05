LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who won money at a downtown casino, then lost it gambling at a second location, is accused of taking out his aggression on a dog, killing it, Metro Police said.

Walter Stevenson won the $500 on Jan. 2, but then lost the money at another casino, documents said. The loss of the money “got him in a bad mood for the rest of the day,” a witness told police.

Star, a 3-year-old small brown Chihuahua owned by Stevenson’s girlfriend, barked and growled at him, documents said. Stevenson’s girlfriend and her grandson had left the apartment Saturday to do errands and returned to find Star deceased. Police said the only person with access to the home was Stevenson.

Before Star’s death, the dog was in good health and had no medical issues, police said. According to documents, a witness said he had observed Stevenson abusing the dog before, but had not contacted police.

The dog’s cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to its head and neck. Police said the injuries were likely due to a person hitting the dog on its head.

Stevenson faces one count of willfully or maliciously torture, maim, mutilate, or kill a dog, cat or animal.