LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of killing his roommate after an argument west of the Las Vegas Strip, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Virgil Mack, 28, is facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

On Thursday around 2 a.m., Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of West Viking Road near Valley View Boulevard and Twain Avenue, police said.

Arriving officers found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Mack and the victim were roommates and were in an argument before the shooting, police said.

Mack was taken to CCDC and faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.