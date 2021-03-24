Police: Las Vegas experiencing spike in stolen vehicles; SE valley, Spring Valley identified as hotspots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for thieves across the Las Vegas valley. They say the department has seen an increase in stolen vehicles this year, compared to 2020.

Metro Police say there has been a 21 percent spike in stolen vehicles. The highest increases have been in the Southeast and Spring Valley Area Commands.

Most thefts are happening between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Police say thieves are currently targeting the following vehicles more than others:

Ford F Series trucks

Chevrolet Silverado trucks

Dodge Ram trucks

Honda Civics

Honda Accords

Officials suggest equipping your vehicle with theft deterrent devices, if it does not already have them. The following devices are suggested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Audible and Visible Devices: These devices, such as a horn alarm, deter theft by bringing attention to an unauthorized attempt to steal or enter a vehicle. Visible devices create a visual threat/warning/deterrence, steering-wheel locks, as well as theft-deterrent decals, flashing lights, and window etching.

Immobilizing-Type Devices: These prevent thieves from bypassing a vehicle’s ignition system and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some incorporate computer chips in ignition keys or disable the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine.

Vehicle Recovery Systems: These devices use electronic transmission technology that help law enforcement reveal the location of stolen vehicles—and possibly catch the thief in the act.

For more information about protection your vehicle from theft, CLICK HERE.