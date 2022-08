LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–A male juvenile was shot and killed in North Las Vegas near Alexander Road and Simmons Street, according to police.

On Thursday around 5 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 3900 block of Coleman Street.

When officers arrived they found a male juvenile who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shooting in North Las Vegas (Credit: KLAS)

Shooting in North Las Vegas (Credit: KLAS)

No other information is available at this time, check back for updates.