LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a roadway incident involving a juvenile on the east side of the Las Vegas valley.

Police say the juvenile was riding a skateboard while holding on to a vehicle and fell.

The incident occurred in the 5600 block of Forsythe, near Charleston and Nellis Blvd. around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Police tell 8 News Now the juvenile has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.