LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a juvenile in an east valley neighborhood.

It took place in a neighborhood in the 6300 block of Paveston Lane, near Charleston and Hollywood Blvd. just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The juvenile was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

This is the second incident in which a juvenile was injured on a roadway in the past week.

On Friday, a juvenile was taken to the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a skateboarding incident that occurred in the 5600 block of Forsythe Drive.

Two incidents involving injured juveniles occurred 2 miles apart and within days of each other.

The incident is still under investigation and happened two miles from Monday’s deadly crash.

No other details on the victim’s condition have been released.