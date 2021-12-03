Police joining forces in targeting impaired drivers in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The North Las Vegas Police Department and other Nevada law enforcement agencies are making plans to keep our state roads and highways safe by emphasizing the dangers of driving while impaired this weekend.

Police say the goal is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

The event starts on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8:00 p.m. and runs until Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7:00 a.m.

During this time range, officials say it will be dedicating extra enforcement officers to enforcement to reduce tragedies caused by people driving while impaired in North Las Vegas.

Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by Joining Forces. Joining forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety, aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement of traffic safety laws.