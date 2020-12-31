Police issue 180 citations during event highlighting safety around cyclists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Safety advocates are reminding drivers to watch out … and leave room for cyclists.

A number of local law enforcement agencies joined together for a bike safety event on Wednesday.

Nevada law requires drivers to give cyclists three feet — or simply move over a lane when possible.

“Today’s event is really meant to make sure motorists and all users of the roadway notice cyclists on the road, notice that we’re there, recognize that we need to give them space so you don’t take somebody’s loved one from them,” said Keely Brooks of the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition.

Police issued 180 citations in just a few hours.

This comes just after five cyclists were killed on U.S. 95 near Searchlight earlier this month.