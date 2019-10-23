Police issue 123 traffic tickets during crackdown near school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police issued 123 tickets for traffic violations outside one local middle school Wednesday. It’s an effort to crackdown on drivers ignoring school zones and pedestrian crosswalks.

Clark County schools have been back in session for about two months and during that time nearly two dozen students have been struck by vehicles while walking or biking to school.

A joint task force of Metro Police and CCSD Police set up patrols around Cashman Middle School near Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard.

One family knows all too well the tragic consequences that can happen when cars and kids mix. Mary Lilly was only 16 years old when she was killed by a driver in 2015.

“She was on a skateboard. She was coming home from the park on Alexander and crossed where she’s supposed to, in a crosswalk, and didn’t make it all the way across the street,” said her mother April Stewart, a community advocate.

Mary Lilly was struck and killed by a car while in a crosswalk.

Since then, Stewart has made it her mission to get drivers to pay more attention. She shares Mary’s story at pedestrian safety events, like the one Wednesday outside Cashman Middle School.

“My ultimate goal is that there are no other parents in Las Vegas that have to get that visit from a police officer saying your child’s been hit by a car,” she said.

Dozens of drivers ignored the traffic laws along Desert Inn as police patrolled Wednesday. An uncover officer was dressed as Elvis and played the role of a pedestrian during the operation.

Erin Breen, the director for the Vulnerable Road Users Project at UNLV, said the most citations were being issued to drivers not yeilding to pedestrians in a crosswalk.

Other drivers were caught speeding and passing stopped cars.

Since the start of this school year, at least 21 students have been struck by cars heading to or from school.

“Before Mary’s accident, you know, we went through motions with our children, you know, starting at a very young age. Stop, look both ways before you cross the street, never thought to tell my kid make eye contact with the drivers to make sure that they see you,” Stewart said.