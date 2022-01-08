Police involved in deadly shooting near Broadbent, Cherry identified

Metro police open fire on a suspect in the southeast valley on Jan. 6, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have identified the officer involved in the deadly shooting in the southeast part of the valley on Thursday morning.

Officer Jason Guerra, a 40-year-old, was involved in the shooting, police announced Saturday.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Broadbent Boulevard near Cherry Street, west of the Clark County Wetlands Park.

The officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in a nearby neighborhood around 10:30 a.m, police said.

The initial caller stated the suspect was armed with a knife and was banging on the residence’s front door. The caller also advised that the suspect slashed a vehicle’s tires and that he was last seen walking away on the sidewalk.

Responding police spotted the suspect walking along Broadbent Blvd and stopped him. The suspect pulled out a knife and charged toward the officers, and an officer fired their gun, hitting him, police said.

Officer Guerra has been employed with the LVMPD since 2005. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command.

He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident

The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died.