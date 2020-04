LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police took a robbery suspect into custody Friday morning after that person barricaded themselves in a home.

The incident created a heavy police presence in the area of Oil Lantern and Shady lanes, near Alta Drive and Antelope Way around 10 a.m.

According to Metro, officers attempted to make a person stop on Rainbow Boulevard and the suspect fled into a residence and was refusing to leave. Eventually, the suspect did leave the home and was taken into custody.