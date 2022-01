LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have taken a person into custody after calling out SWAT and crisis negotiators to a home in the northwest valley near Smoke Ranch and Jones.

Police were attempting to take a wanted person into custody at a home on the 5300 block of Meadows Lilly Avenue shortly before 1 this afternoon. The suspect refused to come out and the police barricade began.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after four Tuesday afternoon.