LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 15-year-old teenage girl last seen in Las Vegas has been reported missing.

Brianna Perez-Contreras was last seen in the area of North Tenaya and West Smoke Ranch on Wednesday, December 1.

Perez-Contreras is described as a Hispanic female, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater with jeans and grey crocks shoes.

The public is asked to contact Las Vegas Metro Police at (702) 828-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at (702) 458-7009.