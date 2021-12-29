Police investigate apartment shooting, woman shot in the face

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her face.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, the shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police received a call that a woman had been shot in an apartment in the 1900 block of Ferrell Street near Vegas and Rancho drives.

Gordon said the victim told officers she had been shot by a family member. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Gordon said there is no information on what led up to the shooting.

