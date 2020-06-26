Police investigating two-vehicle injury crash on MLK Boulevard, near Carey Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating an accident with injury, involving two vehicles at the intersection of Balzar Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Carey Avenue.

At least one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Closures are as follows:



Balzar and Martin L King

Lane closures have been placed at:

Balzar Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard

Martin Luther King Boulevard at Hassell (northbound)

This is all the information we have at this time. Check back for updates.