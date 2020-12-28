Police investigating two crashes in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are responding to two separate crashes in the central valley.

Officials say the first crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near Desert Inn Road and Pioneer Avenue. According to officers, a man was found lying near the intersection suffering from a head injury.

Witnesses told police he was hit by a black sedan, which did not stop at the scene. The man was transported to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The second crash happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Arville Street.

According to police, a Volkswagen Jetta hit a male pedestrian in the area. The man was transported to the hospital, but officials did not give an update on his conditions.

That driver stopped and is cooperating with officers. It is unknown at this time if impairment is a factor in the crash.

Westbound Flamingo is closed between Arville and Decatur Boulevard while police investigate.