‘Suspicious substance’ on letter identified as deodorant at Clark County Elections Office

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police say a “suspicious substance” has been tested and determined to be deodorant after a hazmat team reponded Monday to the Clark County Elections Office.

The threat has been cleared and all employees were able to return to work, police say.

The incident will be investigated to see if the deodorant was placed with malicious intent, police say.

An employee noticed the substance on a letter and immediately notified their superior who then made the call to 9-1-1 around 10:15 a.m., police say.

Once officers arrived, the building was evacuated and the All-Hazard Regional Multi-agency Operations and Response (ARMOR) unit was called to the scene.

Clark County tweeted the building reopened sometime Monday afternoon.

As of this afternoon, the building is completely open again.#Vegas #ClarkCounty https://t.co/1vz1GbPu2o — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 28, 2020

Police say there are no road closures, no reported injuries or illnesses. Officers will remain on scene for the next few hours.

Anyone with information in this incident is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.