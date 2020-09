LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a “small explosion” that occurred in a garage near Bonanza and Pecos Roads.

Police received reports of the explosion around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Coral Reef Way.

Officers say there is minor damage to the structure.

The LVMPD Armor Unit is investigating this incident.

There was no other information provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.