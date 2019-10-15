Police investigating shooting threat found on bathroom wall at UNLV; some classes canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some teachers at UNLV have canceled classes on Wednesday after a threatening note was found on campus. The note found late last week targets African Americans and supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders.

The note also references a specific date, Oct.16 — this Wednesday, which is why some teachers have decided to cancel classes for that day.

8 News Now has confirmed that campus police are investigating the shooting threat with the FBI and local law enforcement. But so far, police say they haven’t found credible evidence that would warrant action.

Now, students at UNLV must decide whether to go to class on Wednesday or to stay home.

“Only one teacher canceled class just for the safety of us, but my other teachers haven’t,” said Mateo Beers, a sophomore at UNLV.

The note was found on a bathroom stall.

“They did target people of color, so I do feel sort of unsafe, but I know the university will do the best job that they can to protect me,” Beers proclaimed.

UNLV’s president sent the following letter to students:



Dear students and colleagues,



We are reaching out to let you know a threatening note was found on the Maryland Parkway campus late last week, and subsequently reported to University Police Services. The note was found on a bathroom stall and made a broad threat to our university community as a whole, as well as specific threats against African Americans and local supporters of Bernie Sanders. The note references the specific date of Wed., Oct. 16.

University Police Services is working in partnership with the FBI and local law enforcement and has found nothing credible to support the threat at this time. They will continue to monitor the situation, and the investigation remains open.



The safety of our faculty, staff, and students is paramount, and we are committed to ensuring a secure working and learning environment for all of us. You’ll notice an increased presence of University Police on campus. Although the university will remain open Wednesday, we also respect the personal choice of every individual, and we ask faculty, staff, and the administration to be flexible for those who choose not to come to campus on Wednesday.



We know such threats – real or otherwise – seek to intimidate and scare specific groups. We denounce such action and take legal measures whenever and wherever we can. Also, know there are resources and support services available to you, including UNLV’s Counseling and Psychological Services.



Each of us can contribute to campus safety by remaining aware of our surroundings and practicing “See Something, Say Something.” Some of the most valuable tips police receive are from people who are not sure if the information is of interest but feel compelled to tell someone what they saw. Individuals may contact University Police Services at (702) 895-3668 and submit tips through the RebelSAFE App.



University Police Services will use our RebelSAFE notification system to inform you of any actions you need in the event of an emergency. Please take this opportunity to download the RebelSAFE App and make sure you are enrolled in text alerts.



Thank you for being part of the UNLV community. Our faculty, staff, and students stand together as one.

Marta Meana, Ph.D., UNLV President

Although the university will remain open on Monday, school officials say the safety of faculty, staff, and students is paramount, so there will be an increased presence of police on campus.

“I feel like UNLV as a whole is doing their part, but there is only so much they can do,” said Joey Cruz, a junior at UNLV.

Police services plan to use the Rebel Safe app to inform students of any actions to take in the event of an emergency.