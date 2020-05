LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was critically injured in a shooting near UNLV Thursday.

According to Metro Police, the shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of Tropicana Avenue, just west of Maryland Parkway.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries.

Police say they do not have a suspect or vehicle description, at this time.

This is a developing story.