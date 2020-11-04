Police investigating shooting in northwest valley, victim transported with non-life threatening injuries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a domestic violence-related shooting in the northwest part of the valley.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of N. Hualapai Way, near Hualapai and Cheyenne, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to police, a woman was shot by her boyfriend/ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived and is outstanding at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

