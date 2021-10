LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Friday night.

Police got a call for a shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m., near Cheyenne Ave & M.L.K. Blvd.

Police say two victims were shot. Female, 21, and male, 19 are expected to be okay.

No additional information was immediately available.

Detectives and CSI are currently on scene continuing investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.