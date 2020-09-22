Police: Argument led to shooting at Boulder City hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City Police says one man was injured and another was taken into police custody following a shooting Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Quality Inn at 110 Ville Drive, near U.S. 93 and Nevada Way, around 1 a.m. When they arrived, police found one man suffering from non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police, two Arizona men were staying in the hotel when they got into an argument. As it became heated, one of the men took a gun out of his luggage and fired a “warning shot.”

Moments later, police say he fired a second shot, which struck the other man in the leg.

Officers arrested the suspect and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation. No further information was released.