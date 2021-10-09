Police investigating serious crash at Lake Mead Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Metro Police are on the scene investigating a serious crash Saturday.
The call came in shortly before 10 a.m., for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV near Lake Mead Blvd. and Marion Dr.
The motorcycle operator has sustained critical injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma.
The intersection is completely closed at this time, while police investigate what happened.
Drivers can expect delays in the area and authorities recommend using alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.