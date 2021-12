LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating reports of gunshots in the northwest valley near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Officers responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of Madre Mesa, and found a man who claimed he was shooting at individuals who were robbing him in his apartment.

Heavy police presence on the 500 block of Madre Mesa. We are still trying to gather info. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/LSdVzr4Iyh — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) December 18, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

Officers secured the scene. The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.