LIVE: Police investigating report of suspicious device just off Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are working near the Fashion Show mall after a call reporting a suspicious device came in after 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police responded to the report in the 2000 block of Fashion Show Drive, and ARMOR units were called to the scene.

Video from the scene showed a robot that was sent to the front of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

Police and fire set up outside the Trump Hotel and Fashion Show Mall off the Las Vegas Strip. pic.twitter.com/qgOKve5c0J — David Charns (@davidcharns) August 31, 2021

Fashion Show Drive is currently closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

Metro is investigating a suspicious item supposedly left at Trump Tower near Fashion Show Mall. Metro officers are surrounding the mall and closing off roads @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/4Y961Wnc7q — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) August 31, 2021

8NewsNow has reporters at the scene and we will continue to update this story.