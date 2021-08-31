LIVE: Police investigating report of suspicious device just off Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are working near the Fashion Show mall after a call reporting a suspicious device came in after 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police responded to the report in the 2000 block of Fashion Show Drive, and ARMOR units were called to the scene.

Video from the scene showed a robot that was sent to the front of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

Fashion Show Drive is currently closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

8NewsNow has reporters at the scene and we will continue to update this story.

A robot used to examine explosive devices is sent to the front of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Tuesday. (David Charns / 8NewsNow)

