Police investigating overnight shooting north of the STRAT Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened north of the STRAT Hotel around 1:26 a.m. Friday.

According to police, they responded to the report of a male shot near E. Utah Avenue and S. Main Street.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male with two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives remain on the scene and are investigating.

This is all the information we have at this time. Please check back for updates.