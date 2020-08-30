LVMPD: No one injured after shots fired between officers and suicidal man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say no one was injured by gunfire after officers and a suicidal subject fired shots at each other.

Officers received a call from a woman, around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, stating that her boyfriend was suicidal and armed with a handgun.

Police responded to the 8900 block of Happy Stream Avenue and saw the man enter his vehicle. He then drove to the intersection of El Capitan Way and Grand Teton Drive, where he abruptly stopped.

The man exited his vehicle armed with a handgun, police say, and fired several rounds towards officers.

Officers returned fire and the suspect ran off.

Police say he was contained in an area nearby until SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived.

The suspect peacefully surrendered after three hours of dialogue with police. He was then taken into custody.

Police say this is the 13th officer involved shooting of 2020. According to LVMPD policy, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.