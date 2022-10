Officer involved shooting near Carey and MLK in North Las Vegas (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead.

According to police, the incident occurred near West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, just south of the North Las Vegas Justice Court.

According to NLVPD, one man is confirmed to be dead. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.