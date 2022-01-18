Police investigating man found shot to death in car on E. Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man who was found in a car at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Metro police investigate homicide at apartments on E. Tropicana Ave. on Jan. 18, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

According to Metro Lt. Dave Valenta, the man was found in the 1900 block of Tropicana Avenue, west of Eastern Avenue at the Tropicana Royale Apartments.

People in the apartment complex reported hearing the shooting around 3:45 a.m. and called 911.

This is the third homicide in Metro’s jurisdiction in the past 24 hours but Valenta said they are not related. He said this morning’s murder appears to be a targeted incident. At this point, there is no suspect description. He is urging anyone with information to contact police or Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555.