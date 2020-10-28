Police investigating murder-suicide in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say and man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in a southeast Las Vegas valley neighborhood.

The incident was reported around 12:40 a.m. at a house near Flamingo Road and U.S. 95 and started as a hostage situation.

“The male was refusing to let her leave and she was heard crying in the background, on the phone,” said Lt. Ray Spencer.

A roommate in the home heard the husband and wife arguing and attempted to calm the situation and pleaded with the man to let the woman leave the home. When she noticed the man was armed with a gun, she fled the home with her young child and called police.

When police entered the home, the man was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lt. Spencer said the woman was also suffering a gunshot wound and still alive but died after she was transported to Sunrise Medical Hospital.