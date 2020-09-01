UPDATE: Police investigating missing person case after kidnapping report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reports suggesting a possible kidnapping have prompted an investigation into the whereabouts of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio, according to a Las Vegas police statement. A kidnapping has been ruled out.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a missing person case involving Palacio. Police said on Tuesday that Palacio could be going through severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Palacio has been missing since Aug. 29. She has two tattoos — one on her left arm of a zodiac sign and a butterfly on her back.

Patrol officers took a missing person report on Aug. 30 when the family was unable to contact Palacio.

Lesly Palacio. (Photo proided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metro Missing Persons Detail is asking anyone with information regarding Palacio and her whereabouts to contact police at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business

hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

The family posted information on social media and then began to receive information that Palacio had been kidnapped, prompting a second report.

Detectives have since ruled out kidnapping and this remains an active missing person case.

Several posts on Twitter indicate Palacio was last seen at the Longhorn Casino at Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue. She was with a man driving a white truck, according to the posts.